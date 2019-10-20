|
|
Thomas Conley
Lakeside Park - Thomas Conley, friend of dozens, brother, uncle to seven nieces and nephews, and lover of several dogs he cared for regularly, died on Friday, October 4th. He was 56 and lived in Lakeside Park.
He was a 1981 graduate of Covington Catholic High School, a graduate of Northern Kentucky University, and, at the time of his death, an inventory technician at Beckman Coulter of Union, Ky.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Erma Bruck Conley, long-time co-chairwoman of the Cotton Follies charity, and Joseph Conley, Sr., long-time postmaster of Covington and a former councilman of Ft. Wright. He was also predeceased by a brother, Dr. Charles Conley (Sue) of Louisville.
In addition to his many close friends and co-workers, Tom is survived by a sister, Patricia Heasley (Bob) of Anderson Township and a brother, Joseph Conley, Jr. (Carol) of Villa Hills, and several nieces and nephews: Ryan Conley, of Washington, D.C., Ben Conley, of Chicago, Sam Conley, of Cincinnati, Lauren, Allison, and Betsy Conley, all of Louisville, and Kevin Heasley, of Oklahoma City. Also five grand nieces and nephews, and two special canine friends, Nellie and Annie.
A memorial service in Tom's honor and rite of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell, on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m. with visitation with the family from 9 to 9:45. Service will be followed by a reception and wake in the undercroft of the church.
Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the , 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227; The Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory. 931 Isabella St. Newport, KY 41071 (http://woodhudson.org/donate.html) or, the
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2019