Thomas D. Thompson
Lakeside Park - Tommy D. Thompson, age 77, of Lakeside Park, KY passed away at Rosedale Green Covington, KY on Wednesday April 15,2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born October 21, 1942 in Covington, KY to the late Jack and Betty (nee Droege) Thompson. He attended The University of Cincinnati where he obtained a Masters Degree in Pharmacology. He married Barb (nee Gegner) on August 21, 1965 at St. John Catholic Church in Covington. They had two children, Kurt and Lori and four Grand Children. Tom worked at (North and South) St. Elizabeth Hospitals in the Pharmacy Department. He was a referee for Kentucky High School Basketball and Football for 42 years and was a SEC Basketball Referee for 2 years. He was inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame October 1, 2008 for his services. He was also involved with Big Brothers and Sisters of America for many years. His favorite activities were attending UK Football games, riding a tandem bicycle with Barb, traveling the US and Abroad and spending time with his family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the following: Brothers Gary and Steve Thompson, In laws Raymond and Thelma Gegner and Sister in law June Gegner. Tom is survived by his wife Barb of 54 years; Children; Kurt (Amy) Thompson, Lori (Brad) Dolwick, Grandchildren; Trenton and Thomas Thompson, Courtney and Kyle Dolwick , Sister ; Darlene (Jerry) Gibbs. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Once the Covid - 19 restrictions have passed the family will have a Memorial Service for all family and friends to honor and remember Tom. The family wishes to THANK Rosedale Green Staff for their loving care and kindness towards Tom and Barb for the last 2 ½ years. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020