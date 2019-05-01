Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Cemetery
Ft. Thomas, OH
View Map
Thomas Delaney

Crestview Hills - Thomas Edward Delaney, 72, passed away April 24, 2019. A long-time resident of Crestview Hills, KY. Tom was born in Kansas City, MO. He was pre-deceased by his parents, John E. Delaney and Margaret Mary (Allen) Delaney, and by his wife, Marleen (Ruschman) Delaney. Tom worked as a research chemist for many years at the P & G Miami Valley Lab. He was a proud graduate of both Ohio State University and Northern Kentucky University. He is survived by his brother, Kevin Delaney (Nancy) of Villa Hills, KY, sister, Carol Delaney Wilson of Bloomington, IN, and sister, Barbara Bogosian of Cincinnati, OH. In addition to surviving cousins, niece and nephews of his immediate family, Tom is also survived by members of his family by marriage, the Ruschmans, Geimans and Nesslers of Campbell County, KY. Graveside service 10:00 am Saturday, May 4th at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas (Meet at front entrance). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
