Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
3006 W 8th St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Duffy

Obituary Condolences

Thomas Duffy Obituary
Thomas P. Duffy

Cincinnati - Duffy, Thomas P., devoted son of the late John and Amanda Duffy, loving father of Timothy (Mary Jo) Duffy, Maureen Duffy and Kathleen Fritsch. Cherished grandfather of Hannah (Matthew) Madar, Jeremy and Shelby Fritsch. Dear brother of Dorothy Arata, Jim Duffy, the late Mary Jayne Bade, Ruth Twohig, John "Buzz" Duffy and William "Bill" Duffy. Died March 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation Sunday March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 3006 W 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Remembrances may be made to Holy Family Parish. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now