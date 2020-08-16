1/1
Thomas Dusing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Dusing

Edgewood - Thomas "Tom" Dusing, 71 of Edgewood, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Tom owned and operated Dusing Bros. Ice for over 44 years. He was a member of the Covington Catholic Hall of Fame and volunteered at Covington Catholic with his wife at Bingo. He was a long-time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was also a Bengals season ticket holder for over 30 years. Tom was an incredible husband and father and will truly be missed. He is survived by his children: Heather (Marc) Stern and Matt Dusing, grandchildren: Brady, Carson, Olivia, and Ryan, brothers: Jim Dusing, Bernie Dusing, and Ron Dusing, sister: Anita Emerson, and numerous relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Dusing. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Edgewood from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Covington Catholic Boosters. Online condolences may be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved