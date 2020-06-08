Thomas E. Derkson
Thomas E. Derkson

Cincinnati - Passed June 4th at his residence surrounded by family. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 44 years Jackie, daughter Caroline Sims, granddaughters Essence Sims & Nia Fields and great granddaughter Denver Whaley. Friends and family may celebrate his life Thursday June 11th at Oak Hill Cemetery for a 11am Graveside service. Online condolences prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
