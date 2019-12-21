Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
The cherished husband of Eileen Doyle for 57 years, Tom was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on December 18, 2019. He was the loving father of Glenn, Michael (Karen), and Tricia (Stephen) Mullin, and beloved "Papa" to Conor, Anna, Ethan, Brendan, Reid, and Matthew. Tom was the brother of the late Jim Doyle and Shirlee Witsken, and was a treasured uncle and cousin to many. A caring and talented man, he was a gifted singer and piano player who willingly shared his music with others. The son of the late Edward and Eva (Willenborg) Doyle, Tom graduated from Elder High School and the University of Cincinnati, and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Biomedical Technologist at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for 30 years. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at age 87. Visitation will be Thursday 6 PM-9 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
