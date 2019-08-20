|
Thomas E. Egbers
Covington - Thomas E. Egbers, 85, of Covington, KY passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 . He was a retired lineman for CG&E, a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Catholic Kolping Society. Tom loved the outdoors, enjoyed woodworking and carving, music, traveling and tracing geneology. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Katherine Egbers; brother: Bill Egbers and grandson: Grant Egbers. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 years: Ann Collopy Egbers; son: Tom Egbers, Jr.; daughter: Mary Ann (TJ ) Burns; brother: Skip (Marty) Egbers; sister in law: Ann Egbers; grandchildren: Zack Burns, Nick (Emma) Burns, Jeremy Burns and Olivia Egbers as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until a 6:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitcell, 41017. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to The Point/Arc C/O [email protected] or to grantushope.org. Connley Brothers Funeral Home is servivng the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019