Thomas E. Morenz DDS

Cincinnati - 'Dr. Tom', passed away to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Monday, August 24, at Mercy Hospital at the age of 74 years. Dr. Morenz was born on April 28, 1946 in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Valparaiso University and received his DDS from Case Western Reserve University. "Dr. Tom" ran his own dentistry office for 40+ years in Cheviot. He enjoyed singing at church, in nursing homes, with his friends, with several choruses, and to his patients at work. He was a member of Kings Men Chorus, Circle Singers, and Good News Singers. He also enjoyed caring for his vast collection of tropical fish, playing tennis and volleyball with his wife and friends, and exploring the outdoors. He will be mourned and remembered lovingly by his wife, Peggy Morenz, sons Christopher Farwick (Becky), Nathan Morenz, and Nicholas Morenz (Brittany), grandchildren Elizabeth, CJ, Maddox, and Vyleigh, and siblings Dr. Stephen Morenz (Sue) and Carol Jewell (Ron); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Dr. Tom will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Oak Hills United Methodist Church, 6069 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248 or to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Sep. 9, 2020.
