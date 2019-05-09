|
Thomas Edward Sheehan
Mason - Thomas Edward Sheehan, age 87, passed Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Cherished husband of Darlene Sheehan. loving father of Gregory Sheehan & Toma (Gary) Harigle. Step-father of Jackie (Brad) Buckey and Leslie (Karl) Roehrig. Grandfather of Dustin (Amanda) Harigle, Tyler Harigle, John Knight, Jessica (Shawn) McCullough, Linda Buckey, and Erin, Connor, and Jakob Roehrig. Memorial service Friday, May 10th, 11 am at Gilligan Funeral Home 8225 Montgomery Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Special Olympics. Condolences may be expressed GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019