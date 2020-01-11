|
|
Thomas F. Brinkmann
Cincinnati - Brinkmann, Thomas F. born February 12, 1937, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at the age of 82 with his wife and family by his side. Thomas was the beloved husband of Jeannine Brinkmann (nee Buttelwerth) for 61 years. Loving father of Tamara (Peter) Anderson, Beth (Kent) Snyder, Holly (Howard) Emsley, Thomas (Melanie) Brinkmann and Brian (Ann) Brinkmann. Cherished grandfather of Paul, Leah and Robert Anderson; Benjamin (Chrissy), David (Meg), Tyler and Krista Snyder; Thomas, Carolyn and Joseph Emsley; Lydia, Thomas, Meredith and James; Luke, Gabrielle and Teresa Brinkmann. Brother of Agnes (the late John) Moore; the late Carl (the late Peggy) Brinkmann; the late Frank (the late Jane) Brinkmann. Brother-in-law of James (Linda Reagan) Buttelwerth.
Thomas was a graduate of Roger Bacon High School and, after serving in the Navy, he married Jeannine, his high school sweetheart. He enjoyed a lifetime career at The Procter & Gamble Company, where he earned the nickname of "Happy" because of his joyful spirit. He was completely dedicated to his Catholic faith and his family. His philosophy was to "treat others as you'd like to be treated," which was how he lived his daily life. His family will always remember him for his funny expressions and nicknames but more importantly as the most selfless, kind, and humble man they have ever known.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, from 9:30 am until 11:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Help a Student at St. John School, 5375 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45252. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020