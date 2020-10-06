Thomas Francis Miller
Cincinnati - age 70, passed away peacefully October 3, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. Loving son of the late Edward and Anna May Miller, Cleveland, OH; beloved husband of Ann Margaret Miller (nee Schnelle); devoted father of Megan M. Runk (Dan), Cincinnati, OH, Amy M. Miller (Brad Surosky), Sonoma, CA, Brian T. Miller (Juliana Breines), Boston, MA, and Scott M. Miller (Katie Metzinger), St. Louis, MO; dedicated grandfather of six (Lily, Sonia, and Danny Runk; Sam and Clare Miller; Micah Surosky); caring brother of Jim Miller (Kris), Dorothy Baxendale (Dave) and the late Maureen Simbeck and brother-in-law of Marie Schnelle, Kay Maier (John), Joe Schnelle (Grace), and the late Mike Hipskind. If desired, memorials may be made to Saint Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, Cincinnati OH 45224 - a faith community at the center of Tom's heart for over 35 years. Tom was blessed with an incredible life filled with wonderful family and friends he cherished. Given the realities of the pandemic, Tom's private funeral mass will be live streamed on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11am EST, the link to the ceremony, further information about the ceremony and Tom's life can be found at hodappfuneralhome.com