Thomas Garcia

Thomas GarciaWilder - Thomas Allen Garcia, 69, of Wilder, Ky passed away with his loving family by his side on June 27, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1950 to his parents Jack & Helen (Scherle) Garcia. He served in the United States Air Force. Tom then married his one and only love of his life Janet Ranum Garcia of 41 years. Together they raised a family creating many memories of fun, laughter and family first. He was always the life of the party and lived life to the fullest. He worked for Carespring Healthcare and the Barrington as a Maintenance Supervisor. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Garcia.Besides his forever love, Janet, he leaves behind his daughters; Krista Mounts, Jennifer (Jason) Coulter and Kayla Garcia. Brother, Gary (Sherry) Garcia and sisters; Debbie (Scott) Eccard and JoAnna (Rick) Dembowski. Grandchildren; Devin Griffith, Tiana, Daya, & India Mounts, Breana, Leana & Tommy Coulter, Kennedy Sterling.Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm, the service will begin at 8 pm followed by Military Honors. The burial will be private.