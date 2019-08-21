|
Thomas Gardner
Fort Thomas - Thomas E. Gardner, 88, died peacefully on August 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Tom served in the Cincinnati Police Department, retiring in 1984 as a Detective with the Homicide Squad. After retiring, Tom became an investigator with the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office. Tom was a member of the Cincinnati FOP, and a proud WWII Marine Corp Veteran. Tom was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Gardner. Tom was the devoted husband to Marian K. (Haslinger) Gardner for 66 years, loving dad to, Tom (Kim) Gardner, Mike (Debbie) Gardner, Jenny McElroy, Bob ( Peggy) Gardner and Katie (Glenn) Schnell. Tom was a wonderful grandfather to Tom, Tony, Tim Gardner, Jaclyn Wyatt, Tom McElroy, Heather Siemer, Jimmy, Mike, George, Bob Gardner, Steven and Madison Schnell. Tom is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, and 4 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday August 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. FOP services will begin at 12 PM. Funeral Ceremony will follow FOP services at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home. Burial will take place in St. Joseph (New) Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. Memorials are suggested to the KIF1A.org. 808 Columbus Ave. 10A New York, NY 11025. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019