Good Shepherd Parish
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Montgomery - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 12, 2019 at the age of 50. Cherished son of Vince and Pat Giardina. Dear brother of Michael (Karla) Giardina and Mary Pat (Dyke) Holbrook. Loving uncle of Tony, Abby, Hayden, Emma and Sophie. Nephew of Tony Giardina. Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Joe Giardina & Tom and Eileen Bradfield. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18th from 11 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, all at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. Memorial Donations may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Cincinnati, https://secure.donorpro.com/dsagc, Otterbein Hospice, https://otterbein.org/donate or Community of the Good Shepherd, Whitley City Builds Project. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
