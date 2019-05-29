Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pidgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Godfrey (Tom) Pidgeon Jr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Thomas Godfrey (Tom) Pidgeon Jr. Obituary
Thomas (Tom) Godfrey Pidgeon, Jr.

Erlanger, KY - Thomas (Tom) Godfrey Pidgeon Jr. of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Saturday May 25th at St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood in the presence of his loving family; wife Kathy Hambleton Pidgeon, sons Thomas Pidgeon III, Jonathan Pidgeon and daughter Emily Pidgeon McGuire (Steven). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Audrey, Lane, Lila and Peter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Pidgeon, Sr. and Norma Green Pidgeon and sister Linda Sittason Byrne.

Tom will be remembered as an artist and musician who was active in music ministry at St. Barbara and St. Pius churches. Visitation will be held Thursday May 30th at Floral Hills Funeral Home off Old Taylor Mill Rd from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am at St. Barbara's Church and Burial immediately following at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.

Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now