Thomas (Tom) Godfrey Pidgeon, Jr.
Erlanger, KY - Thomas (Tom) Godfrey Pidgeon Jr. of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Saturday May 25th at St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood in the presence of his loving family; wife Kathy Hambleton Pidgeon, sons Thomas Pidgeon III, Jonathan Pidgeon and daughter Emily Pidgeon McGuire (Steven). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Audrey, Lane, Lila and Peter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Pidgeon, Sr. and Norma Green Pidgeon and sister Linda Sittason Byrne.
Tom will be remembered as an artist and musician who was active in music ministry at St. Barbara and St. Pius churches. Visitation will be held Thursday May 30th at Floral Hills Funeral Home off Old Taylor Mill Rd from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am at St. Barbara's Church and Burial immediately following at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2019