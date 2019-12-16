Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E. Kemper Road
View Map
Loveland - Thomas H. of Loveland. Beloved husband of Bridget Gray (Nee Romano). Loving father and father-in-law of Lori and Cloyde Paddock, Allyson and Dennis Stacey, Tom and Kim Gray. Devoted Grandfather of Kelley (Anthony) Chaffin, Katie (Michael) Gordon, Bri Meyer, Samantha Stacey, Joe Stacey, Lindsay (Nick) Piening, Ashley Gray, and Thomas Gray. Great Grandfather of Stella and Tripp Meyer, Kaleb and Julianne Gordon. Brother of the late Ronald Gray. Monday December 16, 2019 age 84. Family and Friends are invited to a gathering at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Thursday December 19th 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E. Kemper Road Friday December 20th at 10:00am. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mary Gate of Heaven Columbarium. Family request that memorial gifts in memory of Tom be Directed to . To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
