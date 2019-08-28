Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Kenwood Country Club
6501 Kenwood Road
Cincinnati, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Green


1934 - 2019
Thomas H. Green Obituary
Thomas H. Green

Cincinnati - Green, Thomas H., age 85, (Army) passed away August 26, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra D. Green, devoted father of Michael (Linda) Green, Gary (Melissa Powers) Green & Lisa (Richard Epstein) Green, brother of Louis Green, loving grandfather of Jenny (Mike) Munafo, Stephanie (Ryan) Condon & Chad Green, Joshua (Amy) Green, Jessica & Rob Green, Zivvy & Micah Epstein, great grandfather of Tyler, Andrew & Trevor Munafo, Asher & Gunnar Condon & Nash Green. Private services held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 28, 12:30 P.M. at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Teammates For Kids, P.O. Box 13740, Denver, CO 80201.WWW.TEAMMATES4KIDS.COM or the would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
