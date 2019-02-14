|
Thomas "Tom" Heidrich
Fort Wright - Thomas "Tom" H. Heidrich, age 86, of Fort Wright, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was a retired computer systems analyst, a lifelong member of Mother of God parish and Mother of God choral club and he volunteered at the Parish Kitchen and Redwood Rehabilitation School. Tom bravely served our country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anita Heidrich (nee Dreiling); children, Susan Winkler and Mark Heidrich (Renee); grandchildren, Hailey, Reese and Chase Heidrich; sister, Mary Margaret Moren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mother of God Church (Covington, KY) from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be sent to Redwood 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 and/or Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41011 and/or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019