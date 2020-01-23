|
|
Thomas Henry Due
Thomas Henry Due, 83, died Tuesday January 21st, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida, after a long battle with cancer. Tom was the seventh of nine children born to Raymond and Claire (Dockweiler) Due in Northern Kentucky. He was preceded in death by siblings Raymond (Maxine), Rita (Dan) Willig, Kate (Jack) Creighton, Tony (Claire), Betty (Carl) Wonderly, and Bob (Nancy). He is survived by brothers David and Daniel. Tom is also survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet (Barker), sons Tom (Dale) and Steve (Sharon) and daughter Tina (Williams), six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Tom was a home builder and Real Estate Broker in Northern Kentucky before retiring to Florida. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and playing golf. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan and wore his Kentucky Blue wardrobe proudly in Florida. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020