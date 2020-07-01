1/1
Thomas Henry Wilmhoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Henry Wilmhoff

Thomas Henry Wilmhoff, age 64, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home with his loving wife, Melanie, at his side. Tom's loving heart and kind spirit will always be remembered.

He was a jack of all trades and his willingness to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors was endless. Tom loved spending time with family and friends, mowing the grass on his John Deere tractor, playing cards, and collecting beer signs.

Tom retired from Levi Strauss and Company after working there for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Marianne Wilmhoff, and his brother, John Wilmhoff. Thomas is survived by his wife of 43 years, Melanie (Cahill) Wilmhoff; his brothers, James Wilmhoff, Richard Wilmhoff, Michael Wilmhoff (Carol) and sister Debora Wilmhoff-Crist, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation for the Cancer Center.

Tom's Celebration of Life is on his birthday, July 9th, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015. Visitation is from 1pm to 3pm with a Memorial Service at 3pm. After the service, the family would like to continue the Celebration of Life at the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved