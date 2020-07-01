Thomas Henry Wilmhoff



Thomas Henry Wilmhoff, age 64, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home with his loving wife, Melanie, at his side. Tom's loving heart and kind spirit will always be remembered.



He was a jack of all trades and his willingness to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors was endless. Tom loved spending time with family and friends, mowing the grass on his John Deere tractor, playing cards, and collecting beer signs.



Tom retired from Levi Strauss and Company after working there for 20 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Marianne Wilmhoff, and his brother, John Wilmhoff. Thomas is survived by his wife of 43 years, Melanie (Cahill) Wilmhoff; his brothers, James Wilmhoff, Richard Wilmhoff, Michael Wilmhoff (Carol) and sister Debora Wilmhoff-Crist, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



Donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation for the Cancer Center.



Tom's Celebration of Life is on his birthday, July 9th, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015. Visitation is from 1pm to 3pm with a Memorial Service at 3pm. After the service, the family would like to continue the Celebration of Life at the funeral home.









