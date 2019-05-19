Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, OH
View Map
Thomas Hergott Obituary
Thomas Hergott

Ft. Mitchell - Thomas L. Hergott, 76, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and was a retired salesman for the Solo Cup Company in Cincinnati. Tom was an avid golfer and loved to follow his grandchildren and their sporting activities. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Studer Hergott; son, Thomas James Hergott; parents, Edward Leo and Marie Antoinette Goetz Hergott; brother, Richard Hergott. Survivors include, sons, Kevin (Kelly) Hergott and Greg (Patti) Hergott; daughters, Michelle (Chris) Bender and Lisa Carter; sister, Mary Lee (Ron) Yeager, 11 grandchildren. No visitation. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25th at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
