Thomas Hoover Kerr
Covington - Thomas Hoover Kerr of Covington, Kentucky, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Moffett Kerr, and his second wife, Rosemary Robke Kerr, as well as numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by a sister, Lillian Young, his three children, Thomas R. Kerr, James L. Kerr, and Debra Ann Bridges, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. A native of Tennessee, he was a retired railroader and entrepreneur. Private graveside services were held on February 16, 2019. Memorials are suggested to Taylor Manor, 300 Berry Avenue, Versailles, Kentucky 40383. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019