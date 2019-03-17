Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hoover Kerr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Hoover Kerr Obituary
Thomas Hoover Kerr

Covington - Thomas Hoover Kerr of Covington, Kentucky, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Moffett Kerr, and his second wife, Rosemary Robke Kerr, as well as numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by a sister, Lillian Young, his three children, Thomas R. Kerr, James L. Kerr, and Debra Ann Bridges, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. A native of Tennessee, he was a retired railroader and entrepreneur. Private graveside services were held on February 16, 2019. Memorials are suggested to Taylor Manor, 300 Berry Avenue, Versailles, Kentucky 40383. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.