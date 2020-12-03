Thomas Huff
Burlington - Thomas "Tom" C. Huff, 81, of Burlington, KY passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati
in Anderson Township. He was born August 30, 1939 in Rochester, PA. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially his Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and America Huff, and his sisters: Ann Huff and Ellen Grant. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Kathleen Huff (nee: McKean), his beloved children: John (Patricia) Deblo and Jonna Huff, his grandchildren: Katelyn, John, Blaine, and Tyler, and 3 great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial Mass will be held for Tom at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's honor to Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Linnemann Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.