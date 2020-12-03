1/1
Thomas Huff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Huff

Burlington - Thomas "Tom" C. Huff, 81, of Burlington, KY passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Anderson Township. He was born August 30, 1939 in Rochester, PA. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially his Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and America Huff, and his sisters: Ann Huff and Ellen Grant. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Kathleen Huff (nee: McKean), his beloved children: John (Patricia) Deblo and Jonna Huff, his grandchildren: Katelyn, John, Blaine, and Tyler, and 3 great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial Mass will be held for Tom at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's honor to Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Linnemann Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved