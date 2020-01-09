Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Thomas J. Belton Obituary
Thomas J. Belton

Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.), Ohio Air National Guard (Ret.), passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at age 79. He was the cherished husband of 52 years of Lois Rupe Belton; loving father of Julieanne Belton Hensley (Diego Moena) and Sean (Julie) Belton; dear Pop of five grandchildren: True and Liam Hensley; and Andrew, Timothy, and Allison Belton. Tom was a family man and a patriot who enjoyed sports, politics, classic westerns and the music of Frank Sinatra. Visitation will be from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday January 13th, at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral mass will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, January 14th at Our Lady of Victory Church. Donations may be made to the or the Vietnam Veterans. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
