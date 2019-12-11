Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Clarke Jr.

Add a Memory
Thomas J. Clarke Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Clarke Jr.

Union Twp - Thomas J. Clarke Jr., age 83 years of Union Twp, died Dec. 7, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of Elizabeth M. Clarke (nee Fillat), devoted father of Thomas J. Clarke III, Anthony J. (Margaret) Clarke, Maria (Joseph) Wasser, Todd J. (Michelle) Clarke, Timothy J. Clarke, and Megan (Kevin) Walsh, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thomas worked for many years at General Motors in labor relations and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church Mt. Carmel on Fri. Dec. 13, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -