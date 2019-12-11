|
Thomas J. Clarke Jr.
Union Twp - Thomas J. Clarke Jr., age 83 years of Union Twp, died Dec. 7, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of Elizabeth M. Clarke (nee Fillat), devoted father of Thomas J. Clarke III, Anthony J. (Margaret) Clarke, Maria (Joseph) Wasser, Todd J. (Michelle) Clarke, Timothy J. Clarke, and Megan (Kevin) Walsh, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thomas worked for many years at General Motors in labor relations and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church Mt. Carmel on Fri. Dec. 13, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019