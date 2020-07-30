Thomas J. Dunn
Colerain Twp. - Thomas J. Dunn, beloved husband of 19 years to Sandie (nee Annis) Dunn. Devoted father of Michael (Jan) Dunn, Randall Dunn, Scott (Alicia) Dunn and Carrie (Mitch) Males. Step-father of David (Kelly) Chiarini and Todd (Elaine) Chiarini. Loving grandfather of 9, Papa of 2 and Papa Train of 5. Great grandfather of 2. Brother of Carol (late Jerry) Hollstege. Thomas was a proud member of the Mended Heart Chapter 35. He passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (August 7) from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association
. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com