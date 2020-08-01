Thomas J. Egan



Jacksonville, FL - Thomas J. Egan, 74, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Monday July 6, 2020. Sadly everyone dies but not so many get to really live and he did. Originally from Covington, Ky, he always wanted to live in Florida even though everyone he knew and his large family were all in Northern Kentucky. He boldly made that dream a reality and was able to retire early and enjoy life in Florida. Prior to that, he voluntarily joined the Army and served in Vietnam. He married his wife of 50 years, Barbara Egan and had two children and three grandchildren. He always made people laugh and his intelligence and sense of humor were remarkable. He will be missed beyond words but the mark he left in our hearts will always be there. He is preceeded in passing by his very special parents Thomas W. and Zelma Egan, his son Kevin Egan and his brother Timothy Egan. Those of us left behind are convinced there was an amazing reunion for all of them. He is survived by his brother Mike Egan (Connie), his sisters Gwen Walters (Greg), Karen Bowman (Roger), Pam Zumdick (Matt), Patty Fiore (Fred), Maria Smith (Randall), his daughter Kimberly Graden, his grandchildren and numerous extended family. He was a role model of a great human, husband, parent and grandparent and we were lucky to have him as long as we did.









