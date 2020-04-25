|
Thomas J. Keyes
Keyes, Thomas J. beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen nee Scotti; Devoted father of Jeannie M. (Steven) Hoekzema, Deborah A. (Christopher) Hansen, and Sharon E. (Michael) Miller; Cherished grandfather of eight, Bradley (Amy), Julianne (Keith), Craig, Ryan (Mahrie), Robert (Bethany), Marlena (Taha), Christine and Daniel; Loving great-grandfather of six, Olivia, Claire, Ian, Noelle, Gracelyn and Cecelia; Dear brother of Jack Keyes, the late Charles Keyes, Mary Ellen Neller, and Teresa King; brother-in-law of William (Gayle) Scotti; uncle of Kelly (David), Cassandra, and Camryn Stenger, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 85, a Springdale, Ohio resident. Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. There will be limited visitation please see www.zettlerfuneralhhome.com for timing and procedures.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020