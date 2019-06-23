Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Norman Chapel of Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave.
Cinti, OH
View Map
Resources
Loveland - Thomas J. McAlpin III, 71, June 20, 2019. Devoted father of Heather Berkemeier (Nen), Thomas J. McAlpin IV (Elizabeth) & Holli McAlpin (John Gibbs), beloved fiance of Dr. Kathy Bare, loving grandfather of Jacob & Lucy Berkemeier, Gracie & Faith McAlpin & Monroe Beck, dear son of the late Ruth (nee Roettle) & Thomas J. McAlpin II, dear brother of Patricia Campbell (Donald "Jock") & also preceded in death by his late wife, Vera Andriot McAlpin. Ret. Cinti. Police Officer & '66 graduate of Taylor High School. Visitation Mon., June 24, 5-9 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH. Procession leaving the funeral home, Tues., June 25, 9 AM for a 10 AM service in the Norman Chapel of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cinti. FOP service Mon., 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Greater Cinti. Police Museum, 308 Reading Rd., Cinti. 45202 or The Shield, 7149 Ridge Rd., Cinti. 45237. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
