Thomas J. McElligott
Colerain Twp. - Thomas J. McElligott. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Annette McElligott of 41 years. Loving father of Kimberly Ann McElligott. Cherished grandfather of Mackenzie Mullins. A dear brother to Mary L. Hale, Sandy (Rainer) Mueller and Anna Lee. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 76 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at 11:30 AM at Delhi Christian Center, 260 Fairbanks Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45204.Memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R.Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019