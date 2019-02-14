|
Thomas J. Murphy
Florence - Thomas J. Murphy, 72, of Florence, KY entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side. Tom was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and a lifelong member of Florence Baptist Temple. He cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom, known for his sense of humor, was an avid bluegrass musician who played guitar with local Northern Kentucky Bands and contributed to his church's music program. His parents Thomas F. and Alvera Murphy, and siblings: Jean and Sonny preceded him in death. Tom will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Cheryl Murphy; their children: Thomas J. Murphy, Jr., Jill (David) Lillich, and Erin Murphy; grandchildren Sydney, Anna, Delaney, Kylee, and Zach; as well as many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Florence Baptist Temple in Burlington, KY, with Funeral Service at 12 PM. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions to the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019