Thomas J. Slone, Sr.
Deerfield Twp. - 89, loved and cherished husband of the late Marjorie D. Slone (nee Dumford) for over 63 years, loving father of David (Betsy) Slone, Laura Delaney (Ron Balconi), Louise (George) Wilkinson, Lorraine (Donald) Franz and Thomas J. Slone, Jr. (Sarah Stack), the best grandfather to Larry (Mary), Ryan, Matt and Lizzy Slone; Greg Delaney and Meg (Kyle) Aurand; Tom (Katie), Molly and Amy Wilkinson; Chris (Emily Kunkel) Phelps, Katie (Danny) Welling; and Kyle Slone and step-grandfather of Phillip (Phoebe) and Eric Franz, great-grandfather of Isaac, Jonah, Gracie and Lilly, and loved by many other special family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Private Services to be held. Memorials may be directed to Wright-Patterson Air Force Museum, in memory of Thomas J. Slone, Sr., 1100 Spaatz Street, Dayton, OH 45433. To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019