Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Thomas J. Terwilliger Obituary
Thomas J. Terwilliger

Colerain Township - Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Massie) Terwilliger; Devoted father of Tammy and Todd (Brittany); Grandfather of Chris (Taylor), Matt, Sarah and Khloe; Brother of Claudia and Frank (Sondra); Uncle of Joanie, Jeff, Wendy, Scott, Heath and Heather; Special friend of Lynne Mallin, Shelby Riley, Doug Dotson, David Smith and Vicky Rousch; Loving pet Bear; Passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 76; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 5 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM; Donations may be sent to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
