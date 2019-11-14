|
|
Dr. Thomas J. Thompson
Cincinnati - Dr. Thomas J. Thompson, age 80, of Cincinnati, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. Tom was born on December 2nd, 1938 to his late parents Hugh and Ruth Thompson. Tom was a proud U.S. Air Force Reserve Veteran. He loved his family, fishing, the Sports Car Club of America, cars, and recording videos.
A graduate of the University of Cincinnati (Pharmacy) and The Ohio State University (Dentistry) Tom had a lifelong love of learning and sharing knowledge. As a founding partner of Cincinnati Dental Services he touched many lives during his years of practice. He deeply enjoyed getting to know his patients.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra (Hohman) Thompson; children, Kent (Chris) Barnes, and Patti (Quinn)Thompson; brother, Don (Dianna) Thompson; granddaughters, Ariana, Sydney, and Shelby Thompson, and Celestine Barnes; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tom will be always be remembered by his favorite saying, "Me, I'm Terrific".
A celebration of life will be held at Old Armstrong Chapel, 5120 Drake Rd, Indian Hill, OH 45243. At 11:00 am on November 16th, 2019. A private family only internment will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Museum of Cincinnati Dental Exhibit, 1301 Western Ave. Cincinnati, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019