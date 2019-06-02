|
|
Thomas J. "Tom" Walsh
Mason - Beloved husband of Carmella Walsh for 52 years. Loving father of Laura Lynn (Robert) Hendy. Dear grandfather of Caroline, John, and Zach Hendy. Brother-in-law of Linda Chenier and Cheryl (Alex) Moglia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Tom was an avid golfer and golf ball hunter. He served in the Army overseas during the Korean War. Passed away May 26, 2019. Memorial visitation will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45011, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Patient Network Renal Cell Carcinoma Fund, 805 15th St., Suite 500, Washington DC, 20005.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019