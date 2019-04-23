Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Southgate, KY
Newport - Thomas G. Jackson Jr., 90, of Newport, passed away on April 19, 2019 at Christ Hospital Cincinnati, OH. He was a caretaker with the Sisters of the Good Shepherd before his retirement. He served in the United States Army, member of the DAV, Southgate VFW, and the American Legion. Thomas loved to fish and was an avid train collector. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas G. Jackson, Sr. and Minnie (nee Smith) Jackson, brother, Eugene Jackson, sisters, Virginia Saunders, Maxine Quinlin, Christine Flynn and Lavonna Ormes. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret Jackson of Newport, KY, daughter, Theresa (Dan) Stricker of Florence, KY, daughter, Helen (Tom) Schwab of Kissimmee, FL, son, Patrick (Jackie) Jackson of Shepherdsville, KY, son, Mark (Donna) Jackson of Burlington, KY, daughter, Cecilia Jackson of Newport, KY, brother, Ray Jackson, sisters, Lorena Best, Naomi Fryman, and Carroll Jackson, 14 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
