Thomas John Sillies
Southern Shores, NC - Thomas John Sillies, born and raised in Cincinnati passed away July 28 in Southern Shores North Carolina at the age of 69. He is the son of the late Paul Sillies and loving mother Helen Sillies (Pellman). He is survived by his devoted wife Melony (Lyons) and loving children: Brenda (Gene Lowe), Steve (Paige), Chris (Courtney), and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Terry (late Sue Niemeyer), Pauli (Randy Jester), John (Mary Cannon), Beth (Michael Brotherton), Barb (Tom Tinker), Nancy (Bruce Brown), and Dave (Christina Kraemer).
Tom attended St. Ignatius and was a graduate of LaSalle High School. He worked for his father at Sur-Seal Gasket Company before moving to North Carolina in 1981. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Church Friday Sept. 13 at 7:00 pm with a reception following in the church hall.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019