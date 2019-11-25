|
|
Thomas (Fred) Jones
Loving husband of 55 years to Sandy McLaughlin Jones, dear father of Brian P. Jones. Son of the late Omar and Thelma Jones. Survived by his brothers Dick, Ron, Nathan, Rick and his sister Marilyn Behymer, their spouses, several nieces, nephews and dozens of great nieces and nephews.
Suddenly Saturday 11/23/2019.
Fred did not want a service we ask that you remember him with a random act of kindness.
Lusain Funeral Home in Hyde Park is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019