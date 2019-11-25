Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Fred) Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas (Fred) Jones Obituary
Thomas (Fred) Jones

Loving husband of 55 years to Sandy McLaughlin Jones, dear father of Brian P. Jones. Son of the late Omar and Thelma Jones. Survived by his brothers Dick, Ron, Nathan, Rick and his sister Marilyn Behymer, their spouses, several nieces, nephews and dozens of great nieces and nephews.

Suddenly Saturday 11/23/2019.

Fred did not want a service we ask that you remember him with a random act of kindness.

Lusain Funeral Home in Hyde Park is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -