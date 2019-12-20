|
|
Thomas Joseph Flischel
Thomas Joseph Flischel, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Leo A. and Betty (McNary) Flischel. He was a 1968 graduate of Purcell High School. Tom pursued the plumbing trade (like his father) and used his plumbing and master craftsman skills to help restore the Cascade Fountain in Ault Park and craft and install multiple Rookwood and Motawi memorial tile fountains in Cincinnati Public Schools for the Art League. Tom is survived by his brothers, Leo R. (Sue) and Robert A.(Jackie), his sisters, Marilyn (Flischel) Sherman (Dean), and Betsy (Flischel) Mulvihill-Gustina (Tom), and nieces and nephews, Mara, Emma, Lauren, Matthew, Jamie and Justin. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver and partner, Carol McCaffry Roberts. Tom will be remembered for his love of nature, cats and art. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Art League of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 9204, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209, the Addiction Services Council, 2828 Vernon Place, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (www.addictionservicescouncil.org); or Save the Animals Foundation, 4011 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019