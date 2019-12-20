Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Flischel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Flischel


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Flischel Obituary
Thomas Joseph Flischel

Thomas Joseph Flischel, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Leo A. and Betty (McNary) Flischel. He was a 1968 graduate of Purcell High School. Tom pursued the plumbing trade (like his father) and used his plumbing and master craftsman skills to help restore the Cascade Fountain in Ault Park and craft and install multiple Rookwood and Motawi memorial tile fountains in Cincinnati Public Schools for the Art League. Tom is survived by his brothers, Leo R. (Sue) and Robert A.(Jackie), his sisters, Marilyn (Flischel) Sherman (Dean), and Betsy (Flischel) Mulvihill-Gustina (Tom), and nieces and nephews, Mara, Emma, Lauren, Matthew, Jamie and Justin. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver and partner, Carol McCaffry Roberts. Tom will be remembered for his love of nature, cats and art. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Art League of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 9204, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209, the Addiction Services Council, 2828 Vernon Place, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (www.addictionservicescouncil.org); or Save the Animals Foundation, 4011 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -