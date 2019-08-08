|
Thomas Klare
Erlanger - Thomas M. Klare, 58, of Erlanger, passed away on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Tom was a Jeweler at Jewel Craft, Inc. in Erlanger for over 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kellie Davis Klare of Erlanger, sons, T.J and Ben Klare both of Erlanger; daughter, Molly (Anthony) Kammer of Ft. Leavenworth, KS; brothers, Jeff, Bill, Russ, Joe, Mike and Matt Klare; sisters, Laurie Shields, Jenny Banta and Kris Sustarich; 4 grandchildren, Lacey Klare, Luke and Cooper Kammer and Kaleb Klare. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM in Mother of God Church, 119 W 6th St, Covington, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019