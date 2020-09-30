Thomas Knorr

1/1
Edgewood - Thomas "Tom" Edwin Knorr, age 77, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Tom was a Covington Catholic graduate who would go on to proudly serve our country as a member of the United States Air Force. He then went on to become a Captain of the Covington Fire Department before retirement. In his later years he and Peggy enjoyed spending time together at their lake house in Warsaw, KY. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Peggy Raker Cook Knorr; siblings, Judith Trame (Dan) and Dorothy Hungler (the late Dennis "Huck"); he also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in passing by his sisters, Rae Scott (Dave) and Jackie Ernst (Donald). A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 8:00-9:30 AM, Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at St. John Church (Covington, KY). Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Church 627 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011 and/or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
