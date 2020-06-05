Thomas L. "Tommy" Bedford
Thomas "Tommy" L. Bedford

Florence - Mr. Thomas "Tommy" L. Bedford, a Florence resident and formerly of Cordova, KY, passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 85.

Mr. Bedford was the son of the late Orville and Edith Beagle Bedford. He was an Army veteran, a member of the Walton American Legion Post and the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. Tommy grew up farming with his family and later became a line-worker for Wiedemann's Brewing. He was the owner and operator for 26 years of the Ambassador Carriage Co. He dearly loved his horses and horse pulling competitions. He accomplished one of his dreams by attending the National Horse Pulling Championship in Florida. He loved UK Basketball and Cincinnati Reds. More than anything, he adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Tommy is survived by two sons, Donald T. Bedford of Florence, KY, David W. Bedford of Cocoa, FL, one daughter, Sondra (Brian) Cobb of Union, KY, one brother, Wm. C. (Jewel) Bedford, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12 noon - 1pm at the Elliston - Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY. Funeral Services with limited guests will also be Wednesday at 1pm. Burial with military honors will follow at the KY Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
JUN
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
