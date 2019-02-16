|
Thomas L. Bruns
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Elizabeth Bruns (nee Hagedorn), loving father of William (Christie) Bruns, Gregory (Vicki) Bruns, Mary Jo (Mark) Rowell, Richard Bruns, Karen (Paul) Placke and the late Judy (John-still living) Sears, dear grandfather of Bessi, David, Jennifer, Joe (Kate), Isaac, Will, Sam, Katharine, Katie, Jake, Ellen and great-grandfather of Adelaide, Inara, Emma, Elliot, dear brother of Bud Bruns and the late Rita Behle. Passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Age 92. Visitation will be Monday, February 18th from 12:00 PM to 1 PM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. William Church in Price Hill at 1:15 PM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019