Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. William Church
Price Hill, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bruns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Bruns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas L. Bruns Obituary
Thomas L. Bruns

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Elizabeth Bruns (nee Hagedorn), loving father of William (Christie) Bruns, Gregory (Vicki) Bruns, Mary Jo (Mark) Rowell, Richard Bruns, Karen (Paul) Placke and the late Judy (John-still living) Sears, dear grandfather of Bessi, David, Jennifer, Joe (Kate), Isaac, Will, Sam, Katharine, Katie, Jake, Ellen and great-grandfather of Adelaide, Inara, Emma, Elliot, dear brother of Bud Bruns and the late Rita Behle. Passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Age 92. Visitation will be Monday, February 18th from 12:00 PM to 1 PM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. William Church in Price Hill at 1:15 PM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.