Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Edward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Edward

Add a Memory
Thomas L. Edward Obituary
Thomas, L. Edward

Montgomery, OH - Thomas, L. Edward. 95, WWII Veteran, Beloved husband of Pat Thomas (nee Graham) for 70 years. Loving father of Matt (Debbie) Thomas, Ann (Steve) Ballard, cherished grandfather of Steven Thomas and Patrick Thomas, great-grandfather of Ivy Thomas and A.J. Sayles, sister in-law, Marge Freshley and favorite Uncle Ed to many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Celebration of life services will be held at a future date. Donations in Ed's name may be made to Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund, 9840 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, Ohio, 45242. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -