Thomas L. Hutchinson
Thomas L. Hutchinson

Thomas L. Hutchinson, age 72 of the East End, died May 25, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday, June 5th from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, June 6th at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Williamstown, KY. The procession to the cemetery will leave T.P. White & Sons on Saturday at 10:30 am. The complete obituary is available at www.tpwhite.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
