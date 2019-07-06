|
Thomas Lacy
Cold Spring - Thomas Charles Lacy, 72, of Cold Spring, passed away on July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 19, 1946 in Cincinnati, OH to his parents, the late Delbert and the late Margaret (Glacken) Lacy. He retired from the Pipefitter's Local #392 HVAC Division. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Forrestal. Tom is a member of Saint Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus Bishop Mulloy Council, and Saint Joseph Mariners. Tom enjoyed golf, but it was more than a sport, it was being in the fresh air and with friends. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Maureen Lacy (nee Dutle); two sons, Chad Lacy and Keith Lacy; grandson, Xavier Lacy; brother, Gerald (Brenda) Lacy; niece, Paige (Mark) Schuler and a nephew, the late Doug Lacy; 3 great-nieces, Lacie and Lindsey Gross and Annabeth Schuler. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY. from 11:00 AM until time of Prayer Service at 12:00 PM. For the services, the family requests casual dress. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097. Memorials are suggested to Vietnam Veterans of America LZ88, C\O Dennis Bush, 647 Clay Ridge Road, Alexandria KY 41001. Alexandria Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019