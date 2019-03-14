|
Thomas Lahner
Burlington - Thomas Lee Lahner, age 75, of Burlington, KY passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Tom was born on October 28, 1943 in Dayton, KY to George and Kathryne Sims Lahner. He was a retired Traffic Manager with the Cincinnati Paper Board and a U.S. Army Veteran. Tom loved to golf, scuba dive, and he enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Janet Lahner; sons, Thomas (Amina) Lahner and Joseph (Perrie) Lahner; grandchildren, Adam, Taylor, and Olivia Lahner; sister, Kathy (Louie) Lucia and Brother, George (Judy) Lahner. Friends and family will gather on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to the Boone County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019