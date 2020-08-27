Thomas Lindenschmidt
CINCINNATI - Lindenschmidt, Thomas Eugene "Tom", devoted husband for 65 years to Julia "Judy" Lindenschmidt. Loving father of Janice (Rick) Christoph, Paul ( Brenda Brown) Lindenschmidt, Becky (Ralph) Meckstroth, David (Lois) Lindenschmidt, Mark (Laura) Lindenschmidt, Amy (Jeff) Moser, Kathy (Steve) Jungkunz, cherished grandfather of 22 and great grandfather of 12. Dear brother of the late Louis Lindenschmidt, Karl Lindenschmidt, Roberta Walters, and Martha Kummer. Tom served in the Army as 2nd Lieutenant, graduated from Xavier University and retired from State Farm. Passed away peacefully at home, August 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Visitation Monday August 31 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. (Masks are required). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday September 1 at 1:15PM at St. William Church, 4108 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Remembrances may be made to St. William School 4108 W 8th St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45205 www.meyergeiser.com
.