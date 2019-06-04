|
|
Thomas M. Siemer
Delhi Twp. - Thomas Michael Siemer age 87, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019. He was the devoted husband for 66 years to Rita M. Siemer (nee Menke). Loving father of Jane Siemer, Michael (Terri) Siemer, Greg (Patty) Siemer, Dennis (Patty) Siemer, Brian Siemer and Tim (Beth) Siemer. Dear grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joe Siemer, Romilda (Irv) Schalk, Toots Allgeier, Judy Miller, Mary Helen (Dan) Smith, Dan Siemer and the late Ruth Mierenfeld, Virginia, George, Mel, Jim and Len Siemer. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Harrison Council where he served as a 4th Degree Knight. He retired as a sheet metal worker after nearly 40 years. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Tuesday June 4, 2019 (TODAY) at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday June 5, 2019 at St. William Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 4, 2019